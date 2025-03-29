Janhvi Kapoor's Blake Lively-Style Entry On The Ramp For Rahul Mishra At Lakme Fashion Week Makes Heads Turn

Janhvi Kapoor stunned as she walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actress' eccentric entry on the ramp is particularly going viral on social media. In the clips, Janhvi can be seen walking half the way on the ramp in a black gown teamed with a black overcoat with a long train.

As the actress reaches midway on the ramp, she removes the coat to flaunt the strapless, black body con gown underneath. The Rahul Mishra outfit was made of Bandhani fabric, an unconventional choice for Western outfits. The sweetheart neckline gown with thigh-high slit was perfectly complimented by a statement earing. Janhvi teamed the look with a matching stilettos and kept her tresses open for the ramp walk.



Janhvi Kapoor's mid-walk outfit reveal bears a resemblance to Blake Lively's dramatic red carpet outfit change at the MET Gala 2022. The Gossip Girl fame arrived at the fashion gala in a shimmery red gown adorned with a huge bow. However, as she made her way up the MET steps, the bpw untied to reveal a blue train that transformed the outfit, unveiling a design inspired by the constellation decor at Grand Central Station. Both her outfits were keeping in tune with the year's theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion'



Celebs galore at Lakme Fashion Week day 4