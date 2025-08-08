Janhvi Kapoor Blooms In A Saree Woven Out Of Real Flowers At Param Sundari Promotions

The promotions of Param Sundari are such a treat for the eyes. As the second song of the Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Bheegi Saree just dropped, the sizzling whiff of romance got in the air. Following its launch, both stars stepped out after the release, and just like the song, Janhvi Kapoor made an awestruck appearance in a saree made entirely of real flowers.

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra | Image: Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Bheegi Saree’ promotion look is blooming like a flower (quite literally!)

So far, two songs from the film, Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree, have been released. With the release date approaching, Janhvi has been stepping up her promotional looks. Earlier today, to mark the launch of Bheegi Saree, she appeared in a saree like no other, a breathtaking pink and white creation woven entirely from real flowers. Known for her love of sarees, Janhvi wore a pallu made of fresh jasmine buds, intricately strung together in a mesh pattern.

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Viral Bhayani

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Viral Bhayani

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Viral Bhayani

The saree featured a scalloped border with detailed floral embroidery, perfectly complementing her sleeveless blouse. She kept her look elegant yet striking with dewy makeup and left her long hair open. This appearance is sure to remain unforgettable.

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Viral Bhayani

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Viral Bhayani

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Viral Bhayani

Wearing outfits made from real flowers has recently become a fashion trend in India. Radhika Merchant is credited for this beauty obsession, as when she wore a stunning veil dupatta made of real jasmine buds at her Haldi ceremony in 2024, everyone just couldn't stop talking about it. Since then, many have embraced the style, and now the Dhadak actress has given it a dreamy new twist.