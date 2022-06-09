Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In A Floral Dress In Berlin; Here's How Much It Costs And How To Buy

Janhvi Kapoor who has been busy with the shooting of her upcoming project in Germany recently spent her day out in the capital city of Berlin. The actor shared her pictures on Instagram, which led to a lot of appreciation and love given to her by her fans on social media.

Details of Janhvi Kapoor's floral dress



On Wednesday Janhvi posted a bunch of pictures of her day out in Berlin. The pictures showed her fans the perfect summer look to try this season. The Dhadak actor was seen wearing a midi bodycon dress with a slit up till her mid-thighs showing her gorgeous legs. It had two thin straps that were tied in a bow at the back and a heart-shaped cut on the chest area.

The off-white dress has a floral design with orange flowers and green sleeves. With the dress, Kapoor decided to accessorize her look rather simple with just a green-colored ring on her finger and a pair of brown block heels along with a black handbag. The dress Janhvi wore for the outing was from the shelves of the clothing label Reformation. The dress is available on their website and is called Juliette Dress with a price tag of around Rs 19K.

Janhvi kept her hair open with her soft curls' length giving her look a casual beach vibe. She chose a natural makeup look with light pink lipstick, pink eyeshadow with mascara, and a little blush on the cheeks making her face glow under the summer sun.

The actor posted around ten pictures on her Instagram, posing differently in each picture, she showed the beautiful scenery of Berlin city, she also posed in front of graffiti art on the walls. Her shared post received lots of love in the comment section from her fans and netzines all around the world.

Celebrities like Manish Malhotra and her cousin Shanaya Kapoor also commented on the actor’s post. Janhvi captioned her pictures saying “hallo Berlin!”

Janhvi Kapoor shooting for 'Bawaal'



Janhvi Kapoor is in Germany shooting for her upcoming movie Bawaal directed by Nitesh Kumar, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan as a lead along with Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is set to release in April 2023. Janhvi Kapoor started of her career with the movie Dhadak starring Ishaan Khattar. The actor also gained appreciation for her acting skills in the movie Gunjan Saxena.

