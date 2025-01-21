Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Faces Massive Backlash For ‘Incredibly Inappropriate’ Fashion Choice At Trump Inauguration

Former journalist Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, sparked controversy with her recent experimental fashion choices at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Sánchez, who wore a white blazer and lace bralette alongside Bezos, was seen inside the Capitol Rotunda ahead of the official swearing-in ceremony.

Social media users who noticed the ‘incredibly inappropriate’ ensemble were quick to react critically, questioning her fashion sense.

Lauren Sánchez trolled for her fashion choice at Trump Inauguration

One X user wrote, “Jeff Bezos’ future wife Lauren Sánchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion. Someone should have told her that displaying her white lace bra is not acceptable.”

“Oh dear, not appropriate. Look how covered up and classy the First Lady looks,” another X user compared Sánchez’s outfit to that of the First Lady.