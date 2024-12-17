John Abraham Turns 52: Check Out His Most-Sizzling Silver Screen Looks

John Abraham, who's made hearts of millions of Bollywood fans skip a beat with through his acting and picture-perfect physique, all these years turned 52.

The actor celebrated his 52nd with fans and media, who wanted to celebrate his journey and the ever-lasting impact it has on India's entertainment industry.

Known for his rugged physique, daring stunts, and charismatic screen presence, let's check out his most charming moments on screen.

The yellow trunks that turned John Abraham into a national sex symbol

John Abraham's iconic beach scene from Dostana (2008), in which he emerges from the ocean wearing only yellow trunks, has become one of the most talked-about moments in Bollywood history. That single shot not only turned him into a national idol but also made his derriere one of the most identifiable in India.

John Abraham as an anti-hero in Dhoom.

Not your next-door biker-boy look