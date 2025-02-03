Kate Middleton To Limit Wardrobe Publicity, Emphasizes Focus On Her Work

LONDON: The Princess of Wales wants people to focus on her work not her wardrobe.

Kensington Palace is going to cut back on naming the luxury labels Kate wears, the Sunday Times reported.

Kate, who is married to Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles III, is admired for her elegant style and is often dressed in fashion’s fanciest threads. Names of designers punctuate coverage of her royal outings: Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham.

Brands have often benefited after she’s worn one of their items.

The newspaper reported that Kate was frustrated that too much attention was being paid to her attire and not to the important issues she’s highlighting.

Kate, who has a foundation for early childhood development, is launching a new initiative aimed at developing social and emotional skills.

In foreshadowing the new approach, the palace did not release details of her clothing during a recent visit to Wales. The princess, who recently announced she was in remission for an undisclosed cancer, met children at a hospice charity she’s a patron of on that trip.

During important state and royal family events, however, details on her clothing and jewelry may still be released, the newspaper said.