Updated January 16th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Louis Vuitton's 'Sandwich Bag' Priced At A Whopping ₹2,80,000 Triggers Meme Fest

The Sandwich Bag by luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton, priced at Rs 280,000 is getting trolled by the netizens who are questioning its price and functionality.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
The sandwich bag by Louis Vuitton
The sandwich bag by Louis Vuitton | Image:Louis Vuitton website
Luxury fashion and its sky-high prices are back to haunt us. Sometimes, people are left perplexed by the quirky designs, while other times, outrageous prices are a cause of amusement of the internet. This time, a certain ‘sandwich bag’ by high fashion brand Louis Vuitton is in the spotlight for both of these reasons. What is this bag and how much does it cost? Let us find out.

The bag is priced at ₹280,000

The bag in question is from the Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Collection by Louis Vuitton and is a part of the debut collection of Pharrell Williams. The bag is named Sandwich bag and it is true to its name. It looks like a brown sandwich bag. Priced at ₹280,000, the bag is now a source of viral jokes and messages on social media.

The sandwich bag | Louis Vuitton website

A social media user commented, “People who buy the bag will be so broke they will need to make their own sandwiches for life” while another X user posted saying, “ Convinced y'all would buy anything with a designer label”. 

Some people also compared it to those viral cake or not-cake videos, calling it unrealistic.

What is so special about the bag?

According to Louis Vuitton’s product description on the website, “The Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag is made from supple cowhide leather in exactly the same color as the House’s famed shopping bags. And features the same “Louis Vuitton” and “Maison Fondée En 1854” lettering found on the bags. Inside there’s a zipped pocket and a double flat pocket to keep things organized.”

The sandwich bag | Louis Vuitton website

High-fashion bags, shoes, and clothes have often caught the eye of the general public for being way too expensive and out of reach, besides being impractical. Whether it is the infamous Balenciaga trash pouch, which resembled a dustbin bag, or the micro mini bags by Brandon Maxwell - the internet finds itself divided over the costs and usage of these luxury brands.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

