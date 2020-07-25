Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Oil Recipe For 'luscious Hair ', Dino Morea Has A Witty Remark

Maliaka Arora recently shared her secret to 'shiny luscious hair' on Instagram. The star posted a two-minute long video describing the recipe of her 'special hair oil'. Malaika also mentioned that the oil had many benefits and was an 'effective method to maintain your mane'. Take a look at the video and the comments on it.

Malaika's post

Malaika Arora recently revealed the recipe for her secret hair oil in an Instagram post. She started her video by mentioning that her hair used to get damaged a lot due to the different products she used. She then moved on to the recipe of the special oil and mentioned that a hair-massage every Sunday with the special hair oil would help anyone maintain their hair.

The ingredients Malaika used were equal amounts of olive oil, castor oil and coconut oil. She then instructed her fans to dip some methi seeds and curry leaves in the oil and let these infuse into the oil. A massage with the oil would then lead to healthy hair, mentioned the star.

Malaika also wrote a long caption explaining the same. She wrote - We all want shiny luscious hair but we often fall short of taking care of them as much as we should. For some women hair is their identity and they deserve equal care just like your other body parts. Here's an age old but still effective method to 'maintain your mane'. Cold pressed coconut oil, Olive oil and Caster oil is like the holy Trinity for your hair. Mix these oils in equal portions in a glass jar and add some methi seeds and curry leaves. While methi seeds are high in protein and nicotinic acid content, which are known to be beneficial for hair, Curry leaves are a rich source of beta-carotene and proteins, which can reduce hair loss and increase hair growth. Let the mixture sit and infuse for a couple of days and voila! You have a home made, pure hair oil ready to do some magic on your hair. She aslo added a few hashtags.

Many people commented on her post. Actor Dino Morea joked that her suggestion sounded like a recipe from Masterchef which made Malaika laugh. Take a look at the comment:

Pic Credit: Maliaka Arora Khan's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Maliaka Arora Khan's Instagram