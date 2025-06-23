Malaika Arora Slays Casual Chic, Actress's Brunch Outfit Features Luxury Fendi Peekaboo Bag Worth Over ₹4,00,000

It often feels like it's Malaika Arora's world, and we are casually living in it. The model and actor stay constantly busy, whether she’s attending events, sticking to her workout routine, or enjoying herself along the way. The 51-year-old often offered fans a peek into her brunch outing, and we are obsessed. Today, on a bright sunny day, the Dabangg actress was spotted in Mumbai, giving fans a little chill from the Monday blues. However, what truly caught everyone’s eye was the bag she carried.

Malaika Arora casually flaunts the Fendi Peekaboo in an afternoon outing

In the video shared by paparazzi page, Viral Bhayani, Malaika Arora is seen coming out of her restaurant Scarlett House, in Bandra, Mumbai. She wore a cute pink-and-white checkered dress, radiating summer vibes. Malaika left her tresses open and paired the outfit with beige wedges, keeping accessories to a minimum. She carried a sleek black Fendi Peekaboo bag, reportedly worth an impressive ₹4,72,885, which perfectly complemented the Dil Se actress’ look.

Malaika Arora consistently adds a hint of luxury to her appearances, whether on the red carpet or during casual outings.

A few days back, a video of her went viral, showing the actress in a casual outfit. She paired a plain white T-shirt with denim shorts, creating a funky and relaxed look. While her heels appeared slightly mismatched, it was her unique shorts that truly caught everyone's attention. She sported Loewe's denim Anagram shorts, priced at ₹1,05,000.