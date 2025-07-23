Malaika Arora Turns Heads In All-White Co-Ord With Chic Louis Vuitton Bag Worth More Than ₹3 Lakh | Watch

Malaika Arora slays every single time she steps out. Whether she's leaving the gym, walking the red carpet, or enjoying a casual day out, she ALWAYS makes it a standout moment. This time was no exception. The Chaiyya Chaiyya diva was recently seen stepping out of her car, and fans can't stop praising her effortlessly stylish look.

In the viral video shared by viralbhayani, Malaika Arora is seen wearing a stylish all-white co-ord set that gives off effortless glamour. She pairs a crisp white shirt with matching wide-legged trousers, creating a breezy yet polished look. She leaves a few buttons open, adding a relaxed and confident touch. To complete the minimal ensemble, she opts for oversized sunglasses, a sleek hairstyle, and a natural makeup glow.

The standout piece is her Louis Vuitton Side Trunk MM bag, reportedly worth ₹3,40,000.