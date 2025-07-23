Malaika Arora Turns Heads In All-White Co-Ord With Chic Louis Vuitton Bag Worth More Than ₹3 Lakh | Watch

Updated 23 July 2025 at 19:13 IST
Malaika Arora slays every single time she steps out. Whether she's leaving the gym, walking the red carpet, or enjoying a casual day out, she ALWAYS makes it a standout moment. This time was no exception. The Chaiyya Chaiyya diva was recently seen stepping out of her car, and fans can't stop praising her effortlessly stylish look.
In the viral video shared by viralbhayani, Malaika Arora is seen wearing a stylish all-white co-ord set that gives off effortless glamour. She pairs a crisp white shirt with matching wide-legged trousers, creating a breezy yet polished look. She leaves a few buttons open, adding a relaxed and confident touch. To complete the minimal ensemble, she opts for oversized sunglasses, a sleek hairstyle, and a natural makeup glow.
The standout piece is her Louis Vuitton Side Trunk MM bag, reportedly worth ₹3,40,000.
A few days ago, Malaika stepped out for an afternoon outing and casually showed off her Fendi Peekaboo bag. In a video shared by paparazzi page Viral Bhayani, she is seen exiting her restaurant, Scarlett House, in Bandra, Mumbai. She wears a pink-and-white checkered dress that channels perfect summer vibes. With her hair left open and beige wedges on her feet, she keeps the accessories subtle. She carries a sleek black Fendi Peekaboo bag, which reportedly costs ₹4,72,885, and it beautifully complements the Dil Se actress’ overall look.
