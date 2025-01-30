Megan Thee Stallion Creates ‘Monumental Moment’ In Gaurav Gupta’s Chakric Drape Chain Gown At Paris Couture Week SS ‘25

Paris Couture Week 2025: The Paris Couture Week SS ’25 kicked off on January 27 and concludes today, January 30. Among the standout moments that turned heads was Megan Thee Stallion’s striking appearance in Gaurav Gupta’s Chakric Drape Chain Gown on Day 3 of the event in Paris.

Megan Thee Stallion creates monumental moment at Paris Couture Week SS ’25

The American singer and rapper is not only known for her electrifying stage performances but also for making a ‘monumental moment’ on the red carpet with her bold fashion choices.

Wearing the avant-garde creation by the iconic Indian designer, the Savage Remix singer captivated the audience both offline and online, seamlessly blending high fashion with cultural artistry.

In an Instagram post shared by his official handle, ‘Across the Flame’ designer Gaurav Gupta expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Megan is a cosmic force, and working with her to craft this disruptive piece that embodies the spirit of tribal India has been exhilarating. Her willingness to explore and push boundaries made this collaboration a monumental moment.”

How fans reacted

Fans on the internet were taken back by its collaboration and design, one internet user commented, “The representation of tribal India through this piece is exhilarating.”

While many fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye emojis, one fan didn't hold back from renaming the rapper's name as “Megan Thee Goddess”.

About the ‘Across the Flame’ collection

The latest Paris Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection ‘Across the Flame’ by designer Gaurav Gupta portrays a story of love, resilience, and transcendence.

As per reports the inspiration behind the collection which Meghan Thee Stallion for the show wore is born out of a harrowing experience of a near-fatal accident that engulfed Gaurav and his life partner Navkirat Sodhi.