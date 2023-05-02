Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat Dishes Purr-fect Look, Kim Kardashian Turns Up Dipped In Pearls

New York is hosting some of the biggest global names, as it does annually each May. Among noted celebrities that took the glam quotient high at the Met Gala red carpet this year, Kim Kardashian, BLACKPINK Jennie, Doja Cat and Cara Delevingne arrived at the prestigious Met museum steps in outfits that paid a fitting tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Kim Kardashian chooses pearls to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Kim Kardashian was spotted making her way to the red carpet, accompanied by her daughter North West. Kim chose white pearls for her Karl Lagerfeld tribute - not just to accessorise, but as her entire ensemble. She was draped in semi-circular layers of pearls in two tiers, one across the bust and one from her torso.

Doja Cat opts for a feline finish

Doja Cat's Met Gala appearance this year will surely take many by surprise. The singer arrived in a halter gown with muted silver shimmer. The gown caped over her head and ended in pronounced cat ears. The clincher for the look was a prosthetic feline snout. The forehead jewel added a mystical touch to the interesting outfit.

Cara Delevingne pays tribute to Karl

Arriving in Karl's signature black and white colours, Cara wore an exaggerated take on the typical 18th-century men's Victorian shirt - Karl Lagerfeld's favourite attire at home. Cara's version has a pronounced trail flowing from her shoulders. The shirt extends into a clinched mini skirt paired with open-ended split stockings. A bejewelled silver wig pays an ode to Karl Lagerfeld's powdered white hair.

More on Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala will be honouring Karl Lagerfeld this year by centring their exhibition around the fashion visionary's extensive work in the industry. The theme goes as, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. Celebrities and fashion houses will be attending the massive fundraising ball, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, donning and presenting their interpretations of the theme. Celebrities collaborate with world-class designers to take haute couture to a whole new level. The Met Gala functions as a fundraising event, with the proceeds going directly to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume