Miss Universe 2020's Rabiya Mateo Receives Messages Of Love, Netizens Say 'still A Queen'

On Sunday, May 16, contestants from around 74 countries descended upon Hollywood for the 69th Miss Universe pageant. This year’s edition was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was a scaled-down affair this year. Andrea Meza of Mexico was crowned the Miss Universe 2020. Unfortunately, model Rabiya Mateo who represented the Philippines failed to make it to the top 10 of the prestigious pageant. However, the entire country took to social media to express their gratitude and pride for the beauty queen.

Netizens hail Rabiya Mateo as ‘Queen’

Even though the contestant was eliminated, her entire country has now come forward to display their support for the model. A Twitterati wrote, “you may not be crowned as a miss universe 2020, you still a queen ! it doesn't matter if you lose today cause representing our country is a win already !! ily and keep slaying queen”. Another said, “hello let's give all the love to rabiya, don't send her hates please, she did all her best”. Here’s taking a quick look at how netizens have extended their support for Rabiya Mateo:

you're still the winner for us! We love you so much, thank you for representing our country! You did really great and more than that actually. Love you, ibyang! ❤️ #MissUniverse #MissUniversePhilippines pic.twitter.com/1pxjoaiPYt — Azi • ARIBA RABIYA!!! • (@jjumpfalse) May 17, 2021

Rabiya you made us so proud! We know you put your heart into this and we love you! Mabuhay ang Pinay! 🇵🇭 #MissUniverse — Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) May 17, 2021

#MissUniverse Philippines, we love you. Don't you ever forget that, Rabiya.❤ — Francis Baraan IV (@MrFrankBaraan) May 17, 2021

hello let's give all the love to rabiya, don't send her hates please, she did all her best 🥺 — riley 🇵🇭 (@softbbright) May 17, 2021

you may not be crowned as a miss universe, you still a queen ! it doesn't matter if you lose today cause representing our country is a win already !! ily and keep slaying queen 🇵🇭 ❤️ #RabiyaMateo #PHILIPPINES #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/A2IdCJDjHS — nochu⁷ (@dionykoo_) May 17, 2021

You're still our winner, Rabiya! Raising our flag with you is enough. We're still proud of you, queen! #MissUniverse #PHILIPPINES pic.twitter.com/etN0b9ZsgQ — alyssa (@offsilog) May 17, 2021

not gonna lie, if rabiya entered the top 5 she could've answer all the questions with much confidence. she's the best miss universe we never had ✨ #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/jKAkHoejrD — ohmflukeist ◡̈ (@ohmflukeistt) May 17, 2021

I'm a bit sad that you weren't able to speak. Nevertheless, you did great! You did your best. We are proud of you! Thank you, Rabiya Mateo.#MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/dCrsetOb5y — jen is for soo (@jennie4jisoo) May 17, 2021

We are still proud of you, Rabiya Mateo! You are still our queen! ❤️ — JERRY P. TREÑAS (@jerry_trenas) May 17, 2021

On Instagram, the actor recently shared her pictures from the competition online with fans. In one post she thanked everyone who supported her. In another post, the model shared her experience with the pageant. She said, “This post is dedicated to all pageant fans all over the world. Salamat po. Terima kasih. Khob khun ka. Gracias. Thank you for celebrating and empowering us candidates. There may be some who are critical to us but still there’s millions of nice people who cheer for us. Sending love from Florida to the rest of the Universe!”. Check it out below:

In the next post, the model enunciated, “I still can’t believe Miss Universe 2020 is gonna happen tomorrow. The days were so fast. Last night was our preliminary competition. I’m so proud of all the girls. Everyone is beautiful and amazing. We gave the audience a great show”. Here’s taking a quick look at the post shared by her:

IMAGE: Rabiya Mateo's Instagram