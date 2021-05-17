Last Updated:

Miss Universe 2020's Rabiya Mateo Receives Messages Of Love, Netizens Say 'still A Queen'

Rabiya Mateo who represented the Philippines failed to make it to the top 10 of Miss Universe 2020. However, her entire country has come out to support her.

Written By
Mamta Raut
Miss Universe 2020

IMAGE: Rabiya Mateo's Instagram


On Sunday, May 16, contestants from around 74 countries descended upon Hollywood for the 69th Miss Universe pageant. This year’s edition was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was a scaled-down affair this year. Andrea Meza of Mexico was crowned the Miss Universe 2020. Unfortunately, model Rabiya Mateo who represented the Philippines failed to make it to the top 10 of the prestigious pageant. However, the entire country took to social media to express their gratitude and pride for the beauty queen.

Netizens hail Rabiya Mateo as ‘Queen’

Even though the contestant was eliminated, her entire country has now come forward to display their support for the model. A Twitterati wrote, “you may not be crowned as a miss universe 2020, you still a queen ! it doesn't matter if you lose today cause representing our country is a win already !! ily and keep slaying queen”. Another said, “hello let's give all the love to rabiya, don't send her hates please, she did all her best”. Here’s taking a quick look at how netizens have extended their support for Rabiya Mateo:

On Instagram, the actor recently shared her pictures from the competition online with fans. In one post she thanked everyone who supported her. In another post, the model shared her experience with the pageant. She said, “This post is dedicated to all pageant fans all over the world. Salamat po. Terima kasih. Khob khun ka. Gracias. Thank you for celebrating and empowering us candidates. There may be some who are critical to us but still there’s millions of nice people who cheer for us. Sending love from Florida to the rest of the Universe!”. Check it out below:

A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)

In the next post, the model enunciated, “I still can’t believe Miss Universe 2020 is gonna happen tomorrow. The days were so fast. Last night was our preliminary competition. I’m so proud of all the girls. Everyone is beautiful and amazing. We gave the audience a great show”. Here’s taking a quick look at the post shared by her:

A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)

