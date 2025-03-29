Monochrome Magic: Black And White Rules The Runway At Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 - 5 Trends To Watch

Updated March 29th 2025, 11:43 IST
Lakmé Fashion Week 2025: One of the biggest fashion moments in India, Lakmé Fashion Week has established a strong presence over time, showcasing the rich heritage of Indian fashion through its iconic runway shows. This year, the fashion week, which began in 2000, celebrates its 25th anniversary.
The much-anticipated event kicked off on March 26 and is currently underway at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, with its grand finale set for March 30.
The highly anticipated show was graced by several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, who stole the spotlight as the showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna, along with Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, and other notable personalities.
Among the stunning appearances, one common trend that stood out on the runway was the timeless elegance of black and white, dominating the fashion scene with classic charm. Here are five trends you must watch out for in 2025:
Karan Johar, in a stunning ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock, absolutely stole the show as he strutted down the runway in a shimmering black outfit. The film producer rocked a black sheer shirt paired with matching trousers and a blazer, adorned with elegant rose embellishments.
What caught fans' attention besides his striking appearance was his bold choice of black nail polish, adding a statement edge to his look. He completed the ensemble with stylish glasses and sleek black shoes, exuding confidence and charm.
One internet user said, “Embracing those black nails with the face that SERVED every single second.”
Shilpa Shetty turned showstopper for Mohammed Mazhar at the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week 2025. The Nikamma actress captivated the runway on the third day of the fashion week, donning a stunning black and white zebra-striped saree paired with a handcrafted wooden bodice that effortlessly stole the spotlight.
Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has been receiving a raving reviews on his exceptional look from the Lakmé Fashion Week 2025. The actor turned showstopper for Kolkata-based fashion designer Roy Abhishek in an all black Bengali Kochano Dhoti, celebrating his Bengal roots.
Wearing a sleek bun with a side parting, actress Bhumi Pednekar graced the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal's Nothing collection, which focuses on simplicity and accessibility, emphasizing a practical, utilitarian ready-to-wear approach to fashion. The highlight of her runway moment was a stunning corset crafted from pre-loved saris, adding a unique and sustainable touch to her look.
Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora slayed the runway, showcasing not just sporty and confident looks but also radiating her confidence effortlessly. She walked for Namrata Joshipura's shimmery athleisure collection, embodying grace and strength with every stride.
