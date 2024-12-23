Fashion-forward Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani showed up at the launch event of NMACC Art Cafe, Mumbai, which was graced by several well-known celebrities from Bollywood as reminder of opulence in India's fashion scene. She often graced several high-profile events including Anant Ambani's wedding in mind-bogglingly extravagant attires, and jewels.

For this latest appearance, she ditched glam and glitz in favour of a more graceful look in a top and pants combo. But that doesn't mean it lacked luxury! Let's decode her look and take some style notes.

Nita Ambani turns luxe charm in a white-black combo

Nita Ambani opted for a refined black-and-white ensemble, showcasing her knack for turning simplicity into a statement. She wore a chic white silk blouse from the luxury label Celine, featuring a dramatic bow collar and full sleeves. The top was paired with sleek black straight-fit trousers, proving that the classic monochrome palette remains a wardrobe staple for a reason.

If you loved Nita's top and are wondering how much it costs, get ready to be surprised! The price tag might just make your jaw drop. It's from the shelves of the luxury brand Celine and comes with a hefty price of $1,395, which is equivalent to approximately ₹1,18,715.