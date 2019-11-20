The Debate
Nude Makeup: Tricks By Katrina Kaif To Ace The Nude Makeup Look

Fashion

Nude makeup is in trend this season and is loved by many women; here's how to spice up the nude makeup looks like the Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
nude makeup

Nude makeup is a necessity whenever we talk about minimalistic makeup. Nude makeup gives a natural vibe. Nude makeup comprises all the cosmetics whose colour resembles a person's natural skin tone. So why should we even use something that makes us look natural? The answer to this is that the nude makeup is perfect for a daily college makeup routine or for daily office use. Recently Katrina Kaif launched her own makeup line in association with Nykaa, take a look at Katrina's nude makeup looks for inspiration. 

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif: 'Bharat' Actor To Collaborate With Ishaan, Siddhant?

Katrina Kaif sporting nude makeup in different styles

For this look, Katrina Kaif is sporting a nude makeup while combining the whole look with bold smoky eye makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif To Play A Cop In Aanand L Rai's Next Bollywood Movie?

For this look, Katrina Kaif can be seen in a nude makeup avatar which goes well together with her black straight hair and contrasting choice of outfit. This is a makeup tip that we can imbibe when we dress up in a darker coloured outfit. This provides contrast and dimension to the makeup look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif Raises The Temperatures On Her Latest Cover Shoot

Katrina Kaif using a nude makeup accentuating the curly locks that were the highlight of her look in the film Bharat. She has applied dark nude lipstick for this look which gels well with her simple saree avatar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Nude makeup tricks

  • The tip is to use minimal face makeup which matches your skin tone.
  • Instead of using a foundation that gives a heavy caked up look on the face, use a tinted moisturiser or CC cream.
  • Use concealer only on problem areas.
  • Always remember to use eyeliner to give dimension to your face as the rest of the look will be in the skin tone.
  • Always remember to fill in the eyebrows as it is the most important facial feature when you are going for a nude makeup look. 
  • Experience with various shades of nude lipstick for a change.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif: A List Of The Actor's Simplest Hairstyles

