Oscars 2026: Isha Ambani Turns Heads In Vintage Valentino, Walks Red Carpet With Her Plus One Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the 2026 Academy Awards alongside her husband Anand Piramal, as she turned heads with her elegant fashion choice.

For the evening, Isha opted for a vintage creation from Valentino that perfectly captured a soft, spring-inspired aesthetic. The strapless gown featured delicate floral embroidery scattered across a champagne-toned base. The look gave the outfit a romantic and ethereal feel. The fitted bodice accentuated the silhouette, while the flowing skirt added a graceful touch to the look.

She complemented the outfit with statement jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, including sparkling drop earrings and a striking choker-style necklace that added just the right amount of glamour to the red carpet appearance.







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Ahead of the Oscars ceremony, Isha had also visited the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where she met with the museum's Director and President Amy Homma. The meeting focused on their shared passion for cinema, arts and cultural storytelling. For the occasion, Isha chose a simple yet refined outfit, a crisp white shirt paired with denim pants.

Isha Ambani is the daughter of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani. She married Anand Piramal, son of businessman Ajay Piramal, in December 2018.

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