Parineeti Chopra V/s Madhuri Dixit: Who Stunned In A Beautiful Black Saree More?

Both the actors, Parineeti Chopra and Madhuri Dixit have a huge fan base and are avid social media users. The actors love to wear sarees and were caught in a fashion face-off as both sported an equally splendid traditional black coloured saree. Madhuri Dixit had donned the beautiful saree when she was filming an episode of her television show. She was photographed in one of Gaurav Gupta‘s pre-draped black saree, which looked stunning on her.

While Parineeti Chopra wore the gorgeous black saree for the Bachchan family's Diwali party celebrations. Take a look at their impeccable pictures here to decide who slayed in the saree look better?

Also read | Parineeti Chopra's beautiful sun hats and cute beanie caps to take fashion cues from

Parineeti Chopra or Madhuri Dixit, who donned the black statement sarees better?

Parineeti Chopra’s black sheer saree look-

Parineeti Chopra wore this beautiful black sheer saree and gave major fashion goals to all her fans. The beautiful floral embroidered saree was accessorised with a pair of silver Jhumkas to complete the dazzling look. Parineeti Chopra looked fantastic as she gave some serious classic Indian beauty vibes in this traditional avatar and the blouse was a sleeveless deep V-neck from both, front and backside, which gave the perfect shine to her look.

She had her hair curled and tied into a braided style pony-tail and in a neat way to complement the look. Parineeti Chopra’s makeup included a slight bronze colour and also some smoky eyes, which matched perfectly with the black transparent saree. Fans claimed that the dazzling actor, Parineeti Chopra looked classy and impeccable in the pictures.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra's best outfits from when she visited Kapil Sharma show, See here

Madhuri Dixit’s lehenga style black saree look-

Madhuri Dixit wore this stunning black saree on her dance reality TV show. She donned this jet black lehenga saree pairing it with a designer blouse. Madhuri paired her saree with a high neck, cut sleeves and tube style black statement sequins blouse. Her blouse gave grace to her overall stylish look.

The actor looks complimented her saree look with bold make-up, red lips and light nude blushes. Her hair was side-partitioned in a wavy style which made her look elegant. For accessories, Madhuri opted for Mahesh Notandass earrings and diamond-studded bangle and rings in hand. Her black saree was matched with well-maintained black nail paint and eyeliner. Check out her stunning pics below-

Also read | Parineeti Chopra or Sonakshi Sinha: Who wore loose-bottomed black pant-suit better?

Also read | Parineeti Chopra's 5 popular tracks created by the dynamic composers Sachin-Jigar