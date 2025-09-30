Paris Fashion Week 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Makes Powerful Androgynous Statement In Diamond-Studded Sherwani

Paris Fashion Week 2025:Aishwarya Rai Bachchan transformed the runway into her personalised red carpet when she stepped out in a reimagined Indian sherwani, making a powerful, striking, and androgynous statement at the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris show. As the global brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris, the actress strutted down the runway in a custom outfit crafted by Manish Malhotra. She was joined by Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Kendall Jenner, Gillian Anderson, Cindy Bruna, Viola Davis, Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren at the show.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sherwani is dripping in diamonds

Aishwarya Rai represented Indian roots at the L'Oreal Paris show at Paris Fashion Week. Her custom outfit reimagines the Indian sherwani, rooted in heritage menswear through an androgynous couture lens. Her black ensemble featured 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs, transforming the sleeve into a statement of modern regalia. It represented the famous phrase 'wearing your heart on your sleeve'.

At the back, Manish added a layered diamond scallop cascade like an extravagant necklace, recalling the opulence of a nau lakha haar. A singular diamond tassel drop anchors the sherwani with quiet precision—an elite accent that turns restraint into resonance.

Not just this, the designer added diamond-studded animal brooches to accentuate the look and give a message of strength, guardians of grace, and contemporary talismans. The result is an expression of modern royalty—defined not by lineage but by presence, individuality, and global relevance.

Aishwarya embodied this vision with utmost grace, inspiring every woman to believe 'Because You’re Worth It'. She wore a soft curl hairstyle, nude makeup, and her signature bold red lips.

Behind-the-scenes moments

Hours before the show kicked off, Aishwarya was seen having a gala time with Simone Ashley. The Bridgerton star shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories that shows them in the dressing room getting ready for the show.

A group photo of the L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador is also doing a round that shows them trying to fit into a selfie frame clicked by Eva Longoria.