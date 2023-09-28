Paris Fashion Week Day 3: Jun Takahashi Lights Up The Ramp With Spring/Summer Collection

Paris Fashion Week kicked off in the French capital with a dash of drama. While the first day of the Spring-Summer 2024 week featured collections from Pierre Carbin, Vaquera, and others, the second day featured collections from ace brands including Dior, Saint Laurent, and more. However, designer Jun Takahashi's innovative collection on day three of the Paris Fashion Week featuring skirts that light up stole the limelight.

2 things you need to know

Jun Takahashi is a renowned Japanese fashion designer who created the brand Undercover.

He is well-known for his inventive designs and in this year's Paris Fashion Week, he stunned the audience with his unusual dresses.

Undercover takes City of Lights theme to heart

When the lights went black at the show finale at Undercover, three models walked out of the darkness wearing dresses whose skirts seemed to have lit up. As the models gave a closer look at their outfits, it became clear that the skirts were glowing from within. The outfits featured colourful flowers, butterflies, and stunning scenery. Jun Takahashi once again proved that he is one of the fashion's most inventive designers as the dresses were a new level of ingenious. Takahashi shared to Vogue that he was grieving for people he was close to. "He feels like he’s stuck in the world, but he wants to release himself," they added.

(Dresses glow up at the Paris Fashion Week | Image: Vogue/Instagram)

About Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week takes place twice a year, and Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2023 is one of the two events this year. During fashion week, all fashion enthusiasts travel to Paris to participate in the show. This is the reason why Paris has become synonymous with high-end fashion. The brands that showcase their collection at the Paris Fashion Week include Vuitton, Céline, Chanel, Givenchy, and others.