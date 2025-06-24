Prada and Raf Simons' Kolhapuri-Inspired Collection Will Leave You Speechless, Price Around ₹1,00,000

Kolhapuris just went global! But it seems to have become a trend for Western luxury brands to take traditional Indian items, rebrand them, and sell them at exorbitant prices. This time, it’s Prada joining the list. The Italian luxury label casually introduced Kolhapuri chappal under their collection, pairing them with cotton poplins and vibrant raffia hats. No embellishments, no creative twist, just a simple flat leather sandal in its most basic form, as if directly inspired by the streets of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and placed on a Milanese mood board. Not just that, the price tag is something that is bound to leave you in fits of laughter.

Prada exhibited its Men's Spring/Summer 2026 collection yesterday, June 23, at the Deposito of the Fondazione Prada in Milan. Presented by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the collection had a droll and subtly futuristic vibe, staying true to the brand’s distinct identity.

However, the ‘not so Italian’ highlight was their new take on Kolhapuri sandals, the iconic Indian ‘chappals’ which debuted on the runway and are priced at a whopping £1,000 (₹1,00,000). Well, that grandpa’s outdated chappal is now trending all over the internet.

Unsurprisingly, Indians have taken to social media to rant at the brand for allegedly copying and rebranding traditional Indian designs.

One user, proudly from Kolhapur, remarked, “I’m from Kolhapur, and I don’t like it… They better call it Kolhapuris. They belong to Kolhapur. Period!”

In India, Kolhapuris have always remained in fashion. This unique accessory seamlessly blends into rituals, errands, and even runways without ever losing its charm. The only time they take a back seat is during the monsoon, when seasoned wearers wisely switch to rubber alternatives.

By the 1970s, these sandals had already made their way into the West’s counterculture wardrobe, embraced by the free-spirited hippie movement.