Priyanka Chopra Pairs Thigh-High Gaurav Gupta Saree Gown With Bag Worth Over ₹6 Lakh

Priyanka Chopra truly lives up to her title as the ‘OG fashion queen.’ She always tries something new. Recently, she appeared at the after-party for her upcoming film, The Bluff, in a stunning Gaurav Gupta outfit, and it has quickly become the talk of the fashion world.

At the TCL Chinese Theatre, Priyanka Chopra walks in a breathtaking saree-inspired gown by Gaurav Gupta. She picked this modern ethnic outfit from the designer’s The Divine Androgyne Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

PeeCee shared photos of herself and explained that it reflects her love for sarees. She also said it pays tribute to Ercell Bodden, her character in The Bluff, as she wears a dupatta over her head in the film’s opening scene.

The saffron-toned saree gown has an asymmetrical silhouette and a draped bodice. The one-shoulder cut shaped an elegant neckline and highlighted her collarbones. The gown included ruched detailing at the waist and a thigh-high slit on one side. A long, cape-like piece of fabric flowed from the shoulder, creating a striking train behind her.

Advertisement

Although the gown looked unforgettable, Priyanka’s treasure chest bag truly stole the spotlight.

The crystal-studded brass bag comes from the American luxury brand Judith Leiber, famous for its standout designer handbags. Priyanka paired the Sunken Treasure Chest bag with her yellow saree-inspired gown. The brand’s website describes it as an instant heirloom piece, featuring a brass handle, a heart-shaped brass padlock, colourful gems, and dark hematite crystals.

Advertisement