Published 09:31 IST, February 10th 2025
Radhika Ambani's Dance Moves Steal The Spotlight At Best Friend's Sangeet Ceremony; Grooves To 'Anarkali Disco Chali'
In a now-viral video posted on Instagram, Radhika Ambani is seen dancing her heart out with a group of friends at the lavish sangeet ceremony.
- Lifestyle News
- 1 min read
Radhika Ambani's Dance Moves Steal The Spotlight At Best Friend's Sangeet Ceremony: The Choti Bahu of the Ambani family, Radhika Ambani turned heads with her sizzling dance moves to 'Anarkali Disco Chali' at her best friend's sangeet ceremony recently in Mumbai.
In a now-viral video posted on Instagram, Radhika Ambani is seen dancing her heart out with a group of friends at the lavish sangeet ceremony. The video featured a circle of friends performing matching dance steps to a song from the 2012 movie Housefull 2 titled 'Anarkali Disco Chali’.
What Radhika Ambani wore to her best friend’s wedding?
Radhika Ambani arrived at her best friend’s wedding in a stylish, ornate silver lehenga. She paired her gorgeous outfit with diamond bangles and matching earrings for the event. With her bangs in place, Radhika left no stone unturned in achieving a look that was minimal yet stylish.
