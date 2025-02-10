Radhika Ambani's Dance Moves Steal The Spotlight At Best Friend's Sangeet Ceremony; Grooves To 'Anarkali Disco Chali'

Radhika Ambani's Dance Moves Steal The Spotlight At Best Friend's Sangeet Ceremony: The Choti Bahu of the Ambani family, Radhika Ambani turned heads with her sizzling dance moves to 'Anarkali Disco Chali' at her best friend's sangeet ceremony recently in Mumbai.

In a now-viral video posted on Instagram, Radhika Ambani is seen dancing her heart out with a group of friends at the lavish sangeet ceremony. The video featured a circle of friends performing matching dance steps to a song from the 2012 movie Housefull 2 titled 'Anarkali Disco Chali’.

What Radhika Ambani wore to her best friend’s wedding?