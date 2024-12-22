Radhika Merchant Stuns Fans With Her 'Magical' Chic Fringe Haircut Look At An Event

Radhika Merchant knows what to wear, and where, and never fails to turn heads with her impressive fashion choices. The Choti Bahu of the Amabani family, looked effortlessly glamorous as she arrived for the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Arts Cafe preview on Saturday.

About the Radhika Merchant’s look from the NMACC Arts Cafe’s preview

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the tea-length dress with colourful prints featured on a black base fabric, looks playful and charming on her.

Radhika stunned in a Spring/Summer 2023 dress by Dior, she paired it up with a Kelly Bag by the French luxury brand Hermes. The Choti Bahu also chose to wear suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

How fans reacted

The look of Radhika which her stylist Rhea Kapoor posted on Instagram from the launch of the NMACC Art Cafe, immediately became a sensation online with many fans, calling her ‘Stunning’ and ‘Magical’.

Many fans also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Pointing out similarities in their facial features, some fans even started comparing her with actress Illeana D'Cruz, one comment reads, “She looks like Illeana D'Cruz”.