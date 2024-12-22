Published 21:06 IST, December 22nd 2024
Radhika Merchant Stuns Fans With Her 'Magical' Chic Fringe Haircut Look At An Event
The Choti Bahu of the Ambani family looks playful and charming in her new haircut and Dior's tea-length dress.
Radhika Merchant knows what to wear, and where, and never fails to turn heads with her impressive fashion choices. The Choti Bahu of the Amabani family, looked effortlessly glamorous as she arrived for the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Arts Cafe preview on Saturday.
About the Radhika Merchant’s look from the NMACC Arts Cafe’s preview
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the tea-length dress with colourful prints featured on a black base fabric, looks playful and charming on her.
Radhika stunned in a Spring/Summer 2023 dress by Dior, she paired it up with a Kelly Bag by the French luxury brand Hermes. The Choti Bahu also chose to wear suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi.
How fans reacted
The look of Radhika which her stylist Rhea Kapoor posted on Instagram from the launch of the NMACC Art Cafe, immediately became a sensation online with many fans, calling her ‘Stunning’ and ‘Magical’.
Many fans also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.
Pointing out similarities in their facial features, some fans even started comparing her with actress Illeana D'Cruz, one comment reads, “She looks like Illeana D'Cruz”.
While her fashion game is always top-notch, this time Radhika’s refreshing haircut with a shorter bang from the center left many fans impressed.
