Radhika Merchant Visits Shrinathji Temple With Parents In A Pink Lahariya Suit

Radhika Merchant at Shrinathji Temple with her parentsRadhika Merchant at Shrinathji Temple with her parents | Image: IG

Radhika Merchant, alongside her parents, paid a visit to the Shrinathji Temple situated in Nathdwara. The newest member of the Ambani parivaar oozed subtle elegance through her attire choice. Usually spotted wearing couture pieces, luxe-jewels, Radhika opted for a more minimal look this time, wearing a soothing pink ethnic suit for her recent religious halt.

During the temple visit with her parents, Radhika's graceful presence quickly captured attention. The look featured a regal rani pink anarkali suit, beautifully combining tradition with sophistication. The long sleeves and split crew neckline were embellished with intricate golden embroidery and delicate zari work, showcasing a level of craftsmanship that's hard to miss. The suit's white lahariya print added a subtle, yet stunning contrast, elevating the overall traditional vibe.

Radhika kept her accessories minimal but impactful, choosing diamond stud earrings and a statement ring that added just the right amount of sparkle. Her makeup was soft and flawless, with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a pink lipstick that perfectly complemented her look. A tiny pink bindi added the final touch of grace. Her hair, styled in loose soft curls with a middle parting, completed the ensemble with effortless elegance.