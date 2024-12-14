Raj Kapoor Film Festival: Alia Bhatt Weaves Old-School Magic In A Sabyasachi Saree

In honour of legendary Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, a film festival is currently underway in Mumbai, which was graced by the entire Kapoor clan on Friday is a way to reignite the cinematic marvels such as Mera Nam Joker, and Awara amongst the present-day youth of India.

Ali Bhatt saree glam at the Raj Kapoor Film Festival is a lesson in Indian fashion history. Image credit: Instagram

Alia Bhatt's ode to Bollywood's vintage glamour

Alia Bhatt was seen gracing the event with Ranbir Kapoor in an attire that made us recall the simplicity and the class of yesteryear Bollywood mega stars.

Paying ode to 100 years of Raj Kapoor's legacy and how his films also enhanced India's soft power, Alia Bhatt showed up in a custom art of the sari print made by Sabyasachi Art Foundation and, whilst oozing classic charm in a statement-making Sabyasachi jewellery piece. The saree was imbued in floral aesthetic for the opening night look. The six-yards white-hued fabric had a lavender and pink border with paste floral prints.

In tandem with vintage, classic ensemble, Alia Bhatt paired a pearl choker with an emerald gem encrusted at the centre.