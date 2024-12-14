Published 16:59 IST, December 14th 2024
Raj Kapoor Film Festival: Alia Bhatt Weaves Old-School Magic In A Sabyasachi Saree
Alia Bhatt was seen gracing the event with Ranbir Kapoor in an attire that made us recall the simplicity and the class of yesteryear Bollywood mega stars.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
In honour of legendary Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, a film festival is currently underway in Mumbai, which was graced by the entire Kapoor clan on Friday is a way to reignite the cinematic marvels such as Mera Nam Joker, and Awara amongst the present-day youth of India.
Alia Bhatt's ode to Bollywood's vintage glamour
Alia Bhatt was seen gracing the event with Ranbir Kapoor in an attire that made us recall the simplicity and the class of yesteryear Bollywood mega stars.
Paying ode to 100 years of Raj Kapoor's legacy and how his films also enhanced India's soft power, Alia Bhatt showed up in a custom art of the sari print made by Sabyasachi Art Foundation and, whilst oozing classic charm in a statement-making Sabyasachi jewellery piece. The saree was imbued in floral aesthetic for the opening night look. The six-yards white-hued fabric had a lavender and pink border with paste floral prints.
In tandem with vintage, classic ensemble, Alia Bhatt paired a pearl choker with an emerald gem encrusted at the centre.
The Jigra actress kept her makeup natural, whilst styling her in loose, romantic waves. Her look made for an enchanting view that made onlookers stall in their tracks as they backtracked on the iconic saree moments that Bollywood has created over the years. Many might have found it the perfect opportunity to recall Nargis' Shree 420 saree looks. Back in the Raj Kapoor era, saree was the epitome of when fashionista spoke about India's contribution to the world of timeless fashion.
Updated 16:59 IST, December 14th 2024