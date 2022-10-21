Ralph Lauren Accused Of Plagiarising Mexican Indigenous Designs

American fashion designer Ralph Lauren has been accused of plagiarising Mexican Indigenous designs. The wife of Mexico's President and the head of the Mexican cultural affairs commission, Beatriz Gutierrez headed to her Instagram handle and claimed that the ace designer has copied her designs which are 'illegal' and immoral'. She even asked Lauren to repair the damage to the Indigenous communities who do that work out of love and not for millionaire profit.

"Hey Ralph: we already realized that you really like Mexican designs, especially those that elaborate ancestral cultures that preserve the textile tradition. However, when you copy these designs you fall into plagiarism, and as you know, plagiarism is illegal and immoral. At least acknowledge it. And hopefully you repair the damage to the Indigenous communities who do that work out of love and not for millionaire profit. @ralphlauren (These designs are by Contla and Saltillo)," read the caption on her Instagram handle.

She shared a photo of a jacket with the Ralph Lauren logo on it, claiming that its style was similar to that of the Mexican communities of Saltillo and Contla.

It is pertinent to note that the Latin American nation had previously filed complaints against popular fashion brands like ZARA, Mango, Louis Vuitton and more.

More about Ralph Lauren

The American fashion company Ralph Lauren Corporation was established in 1967 by Ralph Lauren, a well-known American fashion designer. They are renowned for their marketing and supply of goods in the four categories of clothing, accessories, home goods, and perfumes. Mid-range Chaps, sub-premium Lauren Ralph Lauren, premium Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Ralph Lauren Childrenswear, Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren, and full-luxury Ralph Lauren Purple Label and Ralph Lauren Collection are a few of the company's brands.

Image: AP