Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Look In Dhurandhar The Revenge Grabs Attention As Fans Spot ₹25 Lakh Rolex Daytona In Trailer

Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer dropped on March 7, and it instantly grabbed attention with its over-the-top action and Ranveer Singh’s wowsome transformation as Hamza Ali Mazari. Amid the gore battle visuals and rugged styling, eagle-eyed viewers also spotted some unexpected yet exquisite detailing on the actor’s wrist, an iconic Rolex watch that subtly enhances the character’s gritty look.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 look decode

In the sequel, Ranveer returns as Hamza Ali Mazari. The story also explores his earlier identity as Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi and shows the path that led him to infiltrate dangerous terrorist networks. The trailer gives a glimpse of Hamza’s hardened personality, which is clearly reflected in his appearance.

Ranveer’s character appears with unkempt, greasy long hair, often tied in a messy ponytail. He also has a thick, untrimmed beard and a deeply tanned complexion. His wardrobe focuses on rugged practicality, including Pathani suits, worn-out jackets, and functional layers that highlight the character’s harsh life on the edge.

In a close-up shot from the trailer, Hamza gestures with hands covered in chunky rings. At that moment, a gleaming luxury watch catches the light and instantly stands out against the gritty backdrop.

The timepiece looks like the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, Oyster, 40 mm, Oystersteel and yellow gold -126503, one of the most recognisable chronographs in the luxury watch world. The Daytona carries a strong reputation for its racing heritage and timeless design, combining high performance with prestige.

According to the website, this model features a striking two-tone blend of Oystersteel and 18k yellow gold, creating a perfect balance between sportiness and luxury. The polished gold accents and steel construction give the watch its signature shine, which stands out even more against Hamza’s rugged styling. With an estimated market value of around ₹22-25 lakh, the Rolex Daytona adds a subtle touch of opulence to the character’s look. It remains unclear whether the watch is a dupe or an original Rolex in the movie, but it certainly adds a sense of class.