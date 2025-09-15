Recreate Katrina Kaif's Ethnic Look For This Festive Season

Katrina Kaif is known for her elegant and versatile style. Unlike many celebrities known for dramatic or avant-garde choices, Kaif's appeal lies in her sophisticated and minimalistic aesthetic that is both accessible and aspirational.

She has showcased multiple looks that are perfect for this festive season, including sarees with modern twists, simple yet elegant lehengas, and glamorous, sequin-embellished outfits.

To recreate her look, you can opt for these outfits to celebrate this festive season:

Scarlet silk chiffon saree

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

This is a beautiful option for a modern yet traditional look, which can be featured with a halter-neck blouse with intricate Gara embroidery.

Yellow saree

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

A vibrant and auspicious choice, such as the handloom cotton silk yellow saree, is perfect for creating a festive mood.

Beige Lehenga

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Beige lehenga exemplifies understated elegance, proving that simplicity can be sophisticated, which can be paired with a contrasting dupatta or traditional jewellery for a richer look.

Fiery Floral Legenga

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

To capture attention during the festive season, you can opt for a bright red lehenga with a floral print that Katrina wore during one of her film promotions.

Black saree

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

For a bold and sophisticated style, a black sequined georgette saree with a designer blouse and statement earrings can be a stunning choice for this festive season.

Hair and Makeup Tips

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Makeup: To look radiant and fresh, focus on natural-looking makeup with luminous skin, rosy lips, and a classic smoky eye.

Hair: To complement traditional Indian outfits, soft, loose waves or a sleek look are excellent choices.