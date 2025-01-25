Republic Day 2025: Celebrating R-Day With Handcrafted Heritage Fashion

India is all set to roll the drums for its 76th Republic Day , commemorating the historic adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, which replaced the Government of India Act of 1935.

If you’re planning to attend the Republic Day Parade or the Beating Retreat ceremony and are unsure about what to wear for such an occasion, worry no more.

Take cue from Khushi Kapoor, looking glamorous in a traditional outfit. Image: Instagram

According to Fabindia’s spokesperson, this is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the rich artistry and craftsmanship of India’s skilled artisans. As the day brings together India’s diverse population, embrace Handcrafted Heritage Fashion to embody the true spirit of the occasion. Drape yourself in traditional yet timeless attire that reflects India’s cultural vibrancy and adds cheer to the celebrations.

Juttis like Khushi Kapoor‘s. Image: Instagram

Here are three ways to create a style statement this Republic Day with handcrafted fashion, as recommended by a Fabindia expert:

Don yourself in traditional silhouettes: From glimmering kurta sets handcrafted in traditional prints to sarees curated in local weaves and fabrics, embrace the traditional attire that reflects India's diverse culture. You can also opt for a classic white kurta paired with a tricolour accessory for a complete look.

Blend tradition with modernity: Complement your attire with versatile silver accessories and statement bags. Handcrafted with precision, these bags don a sleek design and a sophisticated look, effortlessly blending tradition with modernity.