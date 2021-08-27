Rihanna Teases Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3; Here's How You Can Watch The Star-studded Show

Rihanna is all set to return with her starry fashion event for her lingerie brand. The latest installment has been titled Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 and fashion lovers are sure to be excited to catch the show upon its release. Here we share when and how to watch the star-studded event live.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3: How to watch the fashion event?

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime. The latest edition is all set to release on September 24. Viewers in over 240 countries across the globe can watch Savage X Fenty exclusively on Amazon Prime.

The news was shared by Rihanna on her social media handles. The Disturbia singer did so by teasing a glimpse into her collection with a vintage type video of her dazzling in metallic blue lingerie. She asked “Oh you think you ready?" to her followers as she used the hashtag of the show.

Once the show airs, viewers impressed by the collection on display, can head to the Amazon Fashion store or the official website of the brand and buy them online.

The makers of the show stated that the grand event was a combination of 'fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture”. Among the highlights of the show will be an 'all-star line-up of models, actors, performers' and 'special' performances from some of the 'biggest names in music'.

Netizens too expressed their excitement for the show, showered emojis galore and praised by using words like 'amazing' and more.

The show was first held in 2018, at the New York Fashion Week, the same year when Rihanna launched her brand. However, it was not broadcast then.

It was in September 2019 that the show was first streamed on Amazon Prime, a few days after the event. The pop artist even managed to shoot the show during the COVID-19 pandemic last year in October.

The list of celebrities who had starred for the collection included Bella Hadid, Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne, and Irina Shayk among others.

Rihanna also serves as the executive producer and creative director of the show.