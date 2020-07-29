Rihanna's Fenty Skin Products Get Reviewed By An Esthetician Who Tried It For A Month

Rihanna's Fenty Skin's team recently gifted the Fenty Skin collection to few influencers before its launch. There's also been feedback now. An Esthetician and makeup artist Tiara Willis took to Twitter and started a thread reviewing the Fenty Skin products after using them for "about a month," according to her thread.

I’ve been using the Fenty Skin products for about a month now. Read this thread before making a purchase — Tiara Willis :) (@MakeupForWOC) July 28, 2020

Also Read | Eminem's team refutes rumours of collaboration with Rihanna, leaves fans disappointed

On July 28, the influencer started the Twitter tread saying, "I’ve been using the Fenty Skin products for about a month now. Read this thread before making a purchase". Starting with the review, Tiara first thanked Rihanna's Fenty Skin team for letting her try the products. She wrote, "The Fenty team has always been so supportive of me when it comes to makeup, so I feel very honored that I get to try Fenty SKINCARE now support black women in skincare all 2020". Further, as an overall note, Willis wrote that the products contain fragrance, which didn't agree with her skin.

Also Read | Rihanna unveils the first three products of Fenty Skin along with details; Read here

Explaining it further, she added, "It’s a floral sweet smell. You will notice it. This can be problematic for some. Fragrance sensitizes the skin due to it volatile properties (even in small amounts), which is why it’s the #1 cause of contact dermatitis". She also shared, "Fenty Skin products broke me out in small red bumps and my face stung". Furthermost in the thread, Tiara Willis talked about TOTAL CLEANS’R REMOVE-IT-ALL CLEANSER. She penned, "This is a gel to cream cleanser. It claims to remove makeup well, but I found that I still needed to double cleanse esp for my mascara. It does not strip the skin at all Rich in antioxidants that nourish the skin. Contains fragrance".

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh's 'Monday Humour' post that features Rihanna has left fans in splits

Reviewing FAT WATER PORE-REFINING TONER + SERUM, the Esthetician stated that her skin gets damaged due to the fragrance. However, she seemed to be impressed with the product. Her tweet read as, "I am so mad my skin hates this. Everything besides the fragrance is so good for me The 2nd ingredient is witch hazel which is an astringent, but the OVERALL FORMULA is very hydrating gel consistency. It’s like an essence".

Also Read | Rihanna trivia: All you need to know about her favourite food, drinks and more

Her final review was on HYDRA VIZOR INVISIBLE MOISTURIZER + SPF. Here, Tiara gave a detailed review. She wrote, "Zero cast. Rubs in BEAUTIFULLY. The consistency is sort of similar to black girl sunscreen, but not as thick. The chemical sunscreen ingredients of choice are avobenzone, homosalate and octisalate".