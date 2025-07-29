Rosewater Nails Trend: What Is This Luxury Manicure That Alia Bhatt, Mira Kapoor, Zendaya And Others Can't Get Enough? | Image: X

Rosewater nails have taken over beauty mood boards and manicure catalogues alike for quite some time now. This soft, sheer blush-pink style looks elegant and subtle, making it perfect for fans of clean, minimal nails. Often called the romantic version of the “clean girl” manicure, rosewater nails show that less really can be more. Think of it as the no-makeup makeup look for nails, and Alia Bhatt, Mira Kapoor, Zendaya, and others are channelling it quite proudly.

What is Rosewater Nails Trend?

This subtle trend comes from minimalism. It avoids bold colours, heavy glitter, or detailed nail art. Instead, rosewater nails focus on effortless beauty. Inspired by the soft translucence of rosewater, often linked with calmness, hydration, and a natural glow, this trend highlights healthy nails with a sheer pink or nude tint. Rosewater nails reflect a sense of quiet glamour and timeless elegance, perfectly fitting the “quiet luxury” style.

Who is following the trend?

Celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Alia Bhatt, and Mira Kapoor have already been seen showing off this trend, helping it gain popularity.