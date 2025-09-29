Updated 29 September 2025 at 22:09 IST
Runaway Bride Actress Julia Roberts Steals The Show At New York Film Festival In Sabyasachi's Exquisite Jewellery
American actress Julia Roberts dazzled at the New York Film Festival, wearing Sabyasachi statement jewellery. The photos go viral.
Hollywood star Julia Roberts, celebrated for her timeless style, once again showed why she remains a fashion icon. She stunned fans by pairing a statement piece from Indian couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s High Jewellery collection with a bold Vivienne Westwood wide-leg suit from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2025 line.
At Alice Tully Hall, Julia Roberts graced the red carpet wearing statement earrings by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The label revealed that the earrings were made from 18kt gold, aquamarine, and ED VVS-VS diamonds. Their luxurious design drew immediate attention and became one of the most discussed highlights of the evening.
Julia paired the earrings with a blue-grey Vivienne Westwood wide-leg suit that featured a single-button blazer, oversized lapels, and wide trousers.
Over the past year, many international stars have embraced his work. Jennifer Lopez wore Sabyasachi High Jewellery at the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles, stunning in a bold necklace. Rihanna, too, has selected Sabyasachi pieces on several occasions.
Julia Roberts’ choice of Sabyasachi High Jewellery highlights how Indian designers continue to gain global recognition. Since launching his jewellery line in 2017, Sabyasachi has emerged as one of the most acclaimed Indian couturiers on the international stage. His creations stand out for their lavish designs, bold gemstones, and fine craftsmanship, attracting both Bollywood icons and Hollywood celebrities.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 29 September 2025 at 22:09 IST