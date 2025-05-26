Saree Or Lehenga? Alia Bhatt's Gucci Outfit At Cannes Red Carpet Leaves Internet Divided

Updated May 26th 2025, 18:30 IST
Alia Bhatt made a mark in her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. She went all out with sophistication in terms of her outfits, including a custom Schiaparelli gown and a chic three-piece Gucci ensemble that perfectly speaks the summer vibes of the French Riviera. For her final red carpet appearance, RRR actress made history by wearing a saree-inspired outfit created by Gucci, marking a first for the luxury brand.
Several fashion pages and influencers, including the Instagram page Diet Sabya, pointed out that Alia Bhatt's outfit was Gucci's first saree or saree-inspired design. However, Gucci's post featuring Alia described it as "a custom Gucci gown with embroidered crystals in a GG Monogram pattern," without mentioning any connection to a saree.
This sparked confusion among netizens, who questioned whether the outfit could genuinely be considered a saree inspiration or a smart marketing tactic.
A saree is a traditional garment commonly worn by women in South Asia, especially in India. Made from a single piece of fabric, usually five to nine yards long, it is draped and styled in different ways. Women typically pair a saree with a blouse.
In contrast, a lehenga is a three-piece outfit comprising a skirt, a blouse, and a dupatta (scarf). While sarees are celebrated for their versatility and can be styled in numerous ways, lehengas are generally worn as a coordinated and more formal ensemble.
Whether it was a saree, lehenga or gown, Alia Bhatt surely dazzled on the Cannes red carpet in that beige outfit adorned with Swarovski crystals. She wore a nude-toned ensemble comprising a plunging neckline bralette, a high-waisted skirt, and a dupatta gracefully draped over her shoulder, flowing into a floor-sweeping train.
She accessorised with minimal jewellery, including diamond earrings, a choker necklace, and a cocktail ring. Her loose hair, styled in a centre parting with soft, blowout waves, complemented her makeup, which featured flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, winged eyeliner, glossy pink lips, feathered brows, and mascara-coated lashes.
Published May 26th 2025, 18:30 IST