Saree Or Lehenga? Alia Bhatt's Gucci Outfit At Cannes Red Carpet Leaves Internet Divided

Alia Bhatt made a mark in her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. She went all out with sophistication in terms of her outfits, including a custom Schiaparelli gown and a chic three-piece Gucci ensemble that perfectly speaks the summer vibes of the French Riviera. For her final red carpet appearance, RRR actress made history by wearing a saree-inspired outfit created by Gucci, marking a first for the luxury brand.

Alia Bhatt's outfit was Gucci's first saree?

Several fashion pages and influencers, including the Instagram page Diet Sabya, pointed out that Alia Bhatt's outfit was Gucci's first saree or saree-inspired design. However, Gucci's post featuring Alia described it as "a custom Gucci gown with embroidered crystals in a GG Monogram pattern," without mentioning any connection to a saree.

This sparked confusion among netizens, who questioned whether the outfit could genuinely be considered a saree inspiration or a smart marketing tactic.

What is the difference between Lehenga and Saree?

A saree is a traditional garment commonly worn by women in South Asia, especially in India. Made from a single piece of fabric, usually five to nine yards long, it is draped and styled in different ways. Women typically pair a saree with a blouse.

In contrast, a lehenga is a three-piece outfit comprising a skirt, a blouse, and a dupatta (scarf). While sarees are celebrated for their versatility and can be styled in numerous ways, lehengas are generally worn as a coordinated and more formal ensemble.

What did Alia Bhatt wear at Cannes if not Saree?

Whether it was a saree, lehenga or gown, Alia Bhatt surely dazzled on the Cannes red carpet in that beige outfit adorned with Swarovski crystals. She wore a nude-toned ensemble comprising a plunging neckline bralette, a high-waisted skirt, and a dupatta gracefully draped over her shoulder, flowing into a floor-sweeping train.