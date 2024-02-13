Advertisement

If you are somebody who has trouble committing to a certain colour palette for your hair or are simply someone who wants quirky variations when it comes to their look - you are probably a regular, either at the salon or with DIY box dyes. While there is nothing wrong with either, just like everything else, too much of either will mess up, either your bank balance or your hair health. Try out these DIY hair colouring hacks instead, made up of natural ingredients.

Carrot juice



If you like your man bright yet are not really wanting to commit to a shocking hues, carrot juice is the pick for you. It offers an orange tint to your hair and can last up to weeks. Juice a couple of fresh carrots and mix them in with a warm carrier oil - coconut oil or olive oil work well in this regard.

Spread it across your hair and plastic wrap it, allowing it to set in for an hour. Rinse it with apple cider vinegar to set the colour.

Beet juice



Beet is a great colour carrier and can be used as a tint not just for your hair but also your cheeks, eyelids and lips.

The process for this is the same as carrot juice except that the output will be a deep red instead of the orangish hue.

Lemon juice



Lemon juice is a known bleaching agent. Juice a few lemons, enough to fill up a spray bottle. Spray your hair liberally with the same before you sit in the sun for an hour or so.

This will leave you natural looking sun-kissed highlights.

Coffee



Coffee gives a rich brown undertone to dark hair making for a classy look. Brew half a cup of coffee and mix it with two tablespoons of ground coffee. Mix this in with a leave in conditioner as you apply it to clean damp hair.

Leave this is for at least an hour before you rinse it off with warm water.