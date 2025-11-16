Shahid Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia Bring Glam Heat As Showstoppers For Falguni Shane Peacock

Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia turned showstoppers for celebrity fashion designers duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, bringing their glamorous and charismatic sides to the evening.

On Saturday, the actors turned up the heat on the ramp as they walked in stunning black ensembles, in line with the show's futuristic theme. In key highlights, the audience was treated to extraordinary performances and amazing collections from the label's shelves.

Additionally, the effective use of artificial intelligence and robots drew attention, which elevated the ambience a notch higher.



The lady in black, Tamannaah Bhatia, graced the ramp and made a powerful style statement in a black outfit with precise slits and a dramatic shoulder design. She completed the look with a hair updo, along with blue eyes, blush, and subtle lips.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor left the audience swooning as he looked dashing in an all-black suit. Shahid was dressed in a black shirt, pairing it with flared black trousers and a blazer. The actor sported a flawless look, with his hair perfectly styled as it cascaded elegantly with a natural flow.



Sharing his experience of walking the ramp, Shahid said, "This is the second time I'm walking for Falguni and Shane, and I think their aesthetic is very cool, very edgy. This is a great campaign for Blenders Pride, and it's always fun working with them. They are very, very good at what they do. They know exactly what they're doing, their cuts, their fits, their styling is always on point."

Powered by FDCI, the 'Futureverse of Fashion' show by Falguni Shane Peacock was presented by Blenders Pride Fashion Tour on Saturday, November 15. (ANI)

