Smriti Irani Set To Revive Her Iconic ‘Tulsi Virani’ Look In Gaurang Shah’s Timeless Sarees For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Comeback

Smriti Irani is returning to television with the much-anticipated Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot. This revival is not just about bringing back an iconic show, but it also marks the return of a cult character Tulsi Virani. In the 20s, she set an iconic saree trend with her gigantic variety of looks. Everyone used to talk about who she is wearing, and the go-to saree trend inspired by her looks from the show. This time, Gaurang Shah has been brought on board to design Tulsi’s wardrobe for the new series.

The reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will air on Star Plus from July 29 at 10:30 PM and will also stream on JioHotstar. Tulsi Virani’s outfits have always meant more than just fashion in the daily soup. Her sarees have become a major attraction for the fans.

For this new chapter, designer Gaurang Shah has created a beautiful textile tribute that goes beyond fashion. Known for his expertise in Jamdani and India’s rich handwoven traditions, Gaurang’s capsule collection perfectly reflects the true spirit of Tulsi.

For the promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0, Gaurang reportedly crafted a beautiful chiffon Kanjeevaram sari for Smriti Irani. This drape reflects Tulsi’s elegance and quiet strength, woven not just with silk but with memories.

In an interview, Gaurang shared that the collection blends tradition with comfort. He used soft chiffon Kanjeevarams, rich bandhani dyes, detailed jamdani weaves with storytelling motifs, and precise double ikkat techniques.