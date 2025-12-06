Sonam Kapoor Steps Up In Maternity Styling Trend, Flaunts Baby Bump In Banarasi Drapes

Sonam Kapoor is set to embrace motherhood for the second time soon. And during her pregnancy period, she makes sure to remind everyone that no one makes a maternity fashion statement better than her. Recently, she showed off her baby bump in a black saree with bold borders. She visited the Swadesh store in Mumbai on Friday to celebrate the holiday season, Indian craftsmanship, and the stories behind it.

Sonam Kapoor's new photoshoot

Sonam’s sister, Rhea Kapoor, styled the entire look. Sonam looked stunning as she entered the event and posed for photographs. Rhea posted pictures of Sonam’s outfit on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “@sonamkapoor wears a @swadesh_online weave in collaboration with @abujanisandeepkhosla.”

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla described the look and wrote, "Sonam Kapoor enamours in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla - A celebration of heritage in all its glory, her ensemble is a maximal wonder in black and gold.”

They highlighted that she wore a black and gold Banarasi saree handwoven by Swadesh’s artisans, finished with a beige-gold and silver Zardozi border. They added that Rhea Kapoor’s styling completed the look with subtle elegance. She let the saree take centre stage, pairing it with minimal jewellery and a clean beauty look that enhanced Sonam’s natural glow. The final result felt ceremonial, celebratory, and perfectly suited to the evening’s theme of honouring India’s craft ecosystem.

Raanjhanaa actress had already confirmed her pregnancy with another striking look, a hot pink skirt suit that made the announcement clear. She captioned the post simply: “MOTHER,” followed by a kiss emoji. She wore a vintage hot pink blazer and matching skirt, inspired by one of Princess Diana’s most iconic outfits.