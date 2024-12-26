Squid Games Inspired Sneakers To Designer Apparel: What Will You Buy?

The after effect of Squid Games has influenced the fashion labels to come up with ensembles that'll help you differentiate between a fan and a hardcore fan. | Image: X

After the initial launch of Squid Games three years ago, fans are back to being glued to catch what's brewing on Squid Games Season 2. The South Korean drama's outreach is not only limited to Netflix as it has inspired fashionable merchandise with lifestyle apparel labels that's help fans have a sense of resemblance with characters like Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), aka Player 456.

From streetwear to holiday sweater-whether ensemble's, check out what dominates your Squid Games-inspired winter closet.

Squid games tracksuits to sneakers. Image credit: Instagram

Squid games tracksuits to sneakers

Puma reimagines its iconic T7 tracksuit, set to appear in Season 2, along with a special sneaker collection. The Suede and Easy Rider designs feature subtle nods to key moments in the series. Launched on December 12, the collection is available globally via Puma.com, Puma stores, and select retailers, with prices starting at $42.46.

Squid Games' Classic Clog by Crocs. Image credit: Crocs

Crocs’ “Squid Game” Classic Clog

Crocs debuts a playful “Squid Game” Classic Clog adorned with green tracksuit-inspired graphics and series-themed Jibbitz charms, including designs like Young-hee and Dalgona cookies. Priced at $69.99, this collection launched on December 9 and is available worldwide on crocs.com and select stores.

Pull & Bear's Squid Games collection. Image credit: Pull & Bear.

Pull & Bear’s Squid Games apparel

Pull & Bear offers a five-piece collection featuring sweatshirts, graphic T-shirts, hoodies, and pants inspired by the show’s aesthetic. These items are available online globally, starting at $19.

South Korean designer's Junghoon Son's squid games. Image credit: Pinterest

Junghoon Son’s Squid Games inspired designer line

South Korean-born designer Junghoon Son presents a premium Squid Game collection via Netflix.shop. Featuring minimalist yet striking designs, prices start at $36.95.