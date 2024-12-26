Published 19:39 IST, December 26th 2024
Squid Games Inspired Sneakers To Designer Apparel: What Will You Buy?
Squid Games season 2 has premiered and so has fashionable apparel choices from hoodies to limited edition sneakers based on this popular Netflix series.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
After the initial launch of Squid Games three years ago, fans are back to being glued to catch what's brewing on Squid Games Season 2. The South Korean drama's outreach is not only limited to Netflix as it has inspired fashionable merchandise with lifestyle apparel labels that's help fans have a sense of resemblance with characters like Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), aka Player 456.
From streetwear to holiday sweater-whether ensemble's, check out what dominates your Squid Games-inspired winter closet.
Squid games tracksuits to sneakers
Puma reimagines its iconic T7 tracksuit, set to appear in Season 2, along with a special sneaker collection. The Suede and Easy Rider designs feature subtle nods to key moments in the series. Launched on December 12, the collection is available globally via Puma.com, Puma stores, and select retailers, with prices starting at $42.46.
Crocs’ “Squid Game” Classic Clog
Crocs debuts a playful “Squid Game” Classic Clog adorned with green tracksuit-inspired graphics and series-themed Jibbitz charms, including designs like Young-hee and Dalgona cookies. Priced at $69.99, this collection launched on December 9 and is available worldwide on crocs.com and select stores.
Pull & Bear’s Squid Games apparel
Pull & Bear offers a five-piece collection featuring sweatshirts, graphic T-shirts, hoodies, and pants inspired by the show’s aesthetic. These items are available online globally, starting at $19.
Junghoon Son’s Squid Games inspired designer line
South Korean-born designer Junghoon Son presents a premium Squid Game collection via Netflix.shop. Featuring minimalist yet striking designs, prices start at $36.95.
This winter, channel your inner player or game master with these stylish picks that capture the essence of Squid Game while keeping you cozy and chic.
Updated 19:53 IST, December 26th 2024