Step Into Mother-Son Duo Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan's First F&B Venture In Bandra

What do you believe Malaika Arora eats and drinks to look the way she does?” What seems like a dated question to pose has been refueled by fitness enthusiast, actress Malaika Arora and her son's first venture in the hospitality space known as Scarlett House in Bandra. As it turns out, health enthusiasts can finally find their answer inside her new restaurant.

A look into the ambience of Scarlett House. Image credit: Instagram

Scarlett House: Does it hold the secrets to Malaika Arora's remarkable finesse?

Before you roll your eyes and think it’s just another avocado-toast-and-cacao-smoothie kind of place, let me stop you right there. This isn’t some cookie-cutter, “Instagrammable” café—Scarlett House is a hidden gem in a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow, tucked away in Pali Village. The space is painted in vibrant scarlet, fittingly named after the colour, and it radiates character. Picture this: a sprawling 2,500 sqft bungalow with original wooden beams, Victorian chairs, floral upholstery, and snug woollen throws. The vibe? Think cozy chalet in the mountains, but with a modern twist. Arora, who’s often seen chilling with her girl gang, says this space was born out of her desire for a place where she could “just be”—a cozy, no-pressure spot where friends could gather without the looming threat of being booted out after an hour.

A labour of love, Scarlett House is a collaboration between Arora, her son Arhaan Khan, childhood friend Malaya Nagpal, and restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi, who’s known for spots like Gigi and Lyla. For Arora and Arhaan, starting a restaurant together felt like the most natural step. “We love food and entertaining. We’ve traveled the world together and come back with recipes we want to recreate. It felt right to bring those flavors here,” she told Vogue.

A delectable serving of paneer thecha at Malaika Arora owned Scarlett House. Image credit: Instagram

Chlorophyll-infused water to blue pea drinks: What else awaits you at Malaika's latest venture?

Now, let’s talk about the food. If you were hoping to get the lowdown on her secret to that ageless glow, here it is Scarlett House features a menu that’s a mix of healthy indulgence and straight-up comfort food. There’s a Water Bar on the first level, offering everything from chlorophyll-infused water to blue pea drinks—basically, everything your skin and gut have ever dreamed of.

The cold-pressed juices are designed to boost immunity, fight inflammation, and promote healthy hair. And yes, those glow-boosting recipes you’ve been dying to try? They’re here too. Chef Beena Noronha, who trained with Arora at her home, serves up dishes like paneer thecha—spiced and tangy with peanuts, coconut, and dry mango—and sea bass baked with a secret spice rub.

Of course, no place that claims to fuel Arora’s energy could skip indulgences like Malabar prawn curry with Indrayani rice or a decadent red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting that melts on your tongue. Arora’s philosophy? The menu is all about healthy plates with just enough room for a treat. "I believe in equilibrium," she told Vogue. “Eat food that’s good for your gut, good for your heart, and most importantly, makes you happy.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the restaurant also boasts a full-fledged coffee program (ceremonial-grade matcha, anyone?) and a sushi bar offering inventive bites like beetroot maki with a drizzle of Madras curry. There’s even a retail space stocked with all things healthy, from millet noodles to protein bars featuring ingredients like ashwagandha. And don’t forget the late-night snack bar, which serves up super-seedy, protein-packed bars—Arora’s go-to when her schedule’s packed.