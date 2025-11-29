Style Saree In Winters Like Rekha, Tips To Borrow From Bollywood's Timeless Beauty

Evergreen diva Rekha recently made an appearance at Manish Malhotra’s production debut film screening. Like always, she made a dapper red carpet entrance in a quirky style. Silsila actress walked in a monochrome saree layered with a long black jacket at the event.

Rekha | Image: Varindar Chawla

Rekha often impresses us with her royal Kanjeevaram sarees, but at times, she steps out in effortlessly glamorous styles. This was one of those moments. She wore a black saree decorated with bold gold and silver polka dots, thoughtfully spaced across the fabric. Their soft shimmer lifted the entire monochrome look. She paired the saree with a black textured long jacket, which added a modern touch to her desi style.

The fluid, full-sleeved jacket flowed seamlessly with the drape, blending traditional fashion with a contemporary twist. Rekha carried an embellished gold sling bag and wore chic studded sunglasses that added extra glamour to her look.

She finished the ensemble with dangling gold earrings that caught the light beautifully. Her bold red lipstick and signature topknot bun added a perfect final touch. Her shades brought in that extra bit of swag. Rekha never fails to set fashion goals.

If you are attending a winter wedding, you should style your favourite saree with a jacket.

You can match the jacket or coat with the saree’s colour, just as Rekha did, or choose a contrasting shade or embroidery that brings a pop of colour to a simple drape.

A cropped jacket can also work as a saree blouse, so skip the blouse and go for a jacket that keeps you warm and gives your wedding look a modern touch. When choosing a jacket or coat, make sure it does not feel heavy. And finally, always pick one with pockets.