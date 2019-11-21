Styling Hacks: Three Ways To Pull Of The Neon Shoes Look Like A Pro

Neon shoes are the new trend of the town, and everybody is looking for ways to pull off the cool look like a pro. But, pulling off neon shoes is not as simple as it seems because many aspects come to play if a person wants to look good. Many people have a false belief that neon shoes can only be worn during the evening time. Here are some ways people can try to look eye-catchy with the neon shoes.

With a crop top and utility pants

Wear those wondrous neon shoes with a white or light grey crop top and dark coloured utility pants, especially black or dark pink. This attire will make you appear like an uptown diva. Complete the look with mascara and light makeup. Accessorise with a watch that glows in the dark.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt vs Katrina Kaif: Which diva slew the neon look better?

Go neon

If a person is not shy to have all eyes on them then going full neon is most suitable. Wear a neon mesh top, black bralette and leather neon skirt. It is necessary to understand that mixing up colours would look better than wearing the same colour. However, many people are unable to pull off the look, so try the outfit before leaving the house as many outfits would not go with the neon shoes.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif stuns everyone in a neon ensemble for a cover shoot

Sequin Dresses

To look fab at a party and make everyone go crazy Sequin dress and neon shoes are an excellent go-to ensemble. Choose the colour of the dress according to the colour of the neon heels. Complete the look with nude makeup and open hair. The attire would look eye-pleasing if a person has wavy or curly hair. To make the look more appealing accessorise with a pair of neon glasses and similar coloured neon earrings.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh eyes Malaika Arora's neon jacket, comments on her pic

Also Read | Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan amidst few who pulled off neon well