Take Cues From Ananya Panday's 'Maximalist' Lehenga To Up Your Bridesmaid Fashion Quotient This Wedding Season

The wedding season has begun, and so has the search for the perfect outfit for the d-day functions. And coming to the rescue, Call me bae star Ananya Panday showcased a flawless mix of youthful chic and traditional grace at Deeya Sheroff’s mehendi, offering the ideal inspiration for brides-to-be and bridesmaids.

She shared photos on her Instagram. Ananya Panday is seen posing in a multicoloured lehenga featuring detailed hand embroidery, mirror work, and vibrant thread patterns, all signature elements of Mayyur Girotra’s style. The voluminous skirt, adorned with jewel-toned motifs, told a story of tradition through its floral and paisley designs inspired by Indian folk art. The cropped blouse, with its modern cut, blended structure and elegance, while the tasselled back added a playful touch, making it ideal for a mehendi afternoon.

Ananya’s outfit reimagined pre-wedding fashion. Her choice appealed to modern bridesmaids who wished to celebrate traditional styles with a contemporary edge. Her sleek braided hair offered a neat yet elegant finish, perfectly balancing royalty and ease. With her minimal makeup, a dewy glow, bronzed tones, and soft kohl, the attention stayed on the artistry of her attire.

Her look went beyond fashion; it was a lesson in festive styling. For anyone planning a mehendi outfit or a bridesmaid ensemble, Ananya’s appearance stood out as inspiration on how to blend Indian craftsmanship, modern confidence, and vibrant celebration into one stunning look.

