Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts ₹3.4 Lakh Bag On Mumbai Streets, Know What Makes It So Expensive | Image: X

Odela 2 actress Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted on the streets of Mumbai on Thursday as she headed out for work. She greeted the paparazzi with a cheerful smile and a wave as she stepped out of her car. Dressed in a white spaghetti top and black trousers, the actress looked stunning. However, her bag was the standout detail that grabbed attention.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s spotted casually donning a Dior bag

Tamannaah Bhatia amped up her simple look by accessorising with a Christian Dior bag worth ₹3,40,000. The bag features a top handle and an adjustable, removable chain strap, making it easy to carry by hand or wear over the shoulder.

As described on Dior's official website, the C'est Dior bag embodies elegance and timelessness. Made from golden saddle calfskin, it showcases the embossed CD signature on the front, celebrating the brand's craftsmanship. The bag's CD Lock closure, with its distinctive twisting letter D, ensures the essentials remain secure. Its versatile design includes a top handle and an adjustable, removable chain strap with a leather insert for added comfort.

Moreover, spotting luxury bags among B-town divas is hardly unusual. Recently, Malaika Arora was also seen in Bandra, flaunting her Fendi Peekaboo.

Malaika Arora casually flaunts the Fendi Peekaboo in an afternoon outing

In a video shared by the paparazzi page Viral Bhayani on June 23, Malaika Arora is seen stepping out of her restaurant, Scarlett House, in Bandra, Mumbai. She sported a charming pink-and-white checkered dress that exuded summer vibes. With her hair left open, she paired the outfit with beige wedges and minimal accessories.