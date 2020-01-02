The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bollywood Actors In Angelina Jolie-inspired Thigh-high-slits

Fashion

Trend alert: Bollywood is known to take fashion inspiration from Hollywood. Here are Bollywood actors who appeared in Angeline Jolie-inspired thigh-high slits

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
trend alert

Angelina Jolie is a popular American actress and filmmaker. She stepped into the Hollywood industry in 1993 with Cyborg, and she hasn’t looked back since. She has been named Hollywood’s highest-paid actor, multiple times. Angelina is not only famous for her amazing on-screen skills but also known for her sartorial choices. The actor’s fashion choices have very often created a buzz around in Bollywood. Read ahead to know about Bollywood actors who did the Angelina Jolie thigh-high slit outfits.

Bollywood actors who did the Angelina Jolie thigh-high slit outfits:

Angelina Jolie is always praised for her fashion choices. She has been setting trends, time-and-again which is then taken forward by other industries, including Bollywood. Here is the time Angelina Jolie looked stunning in a thigh-high slit gown:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on

Bollywood has always taken fashion inspiration from Hollywood. Since the time Angelina has worn the thigh-high slit, actors in Bollywood have often been spotted in the same style. Here are five actors who did the Angelina Jolie slit. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Stuns Netizens With Her Impeccable Fashion Sense

Priyanka Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | Hansika Motwani: The Actor's Stunning Style Statement

Malaika Arora

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Also Read | Mithila Palkar | Best Gown Looks Of The Actor To Take Inspiration From

Sara Ali Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Also Read | Women's Fashion: How To Wear Statement Sleeves For Your Upcoming Party

Nushrat Bharucha:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONG DIGS UP SAVARKAR MENTION
MISTRY'S RETURN: WHAT TATA TOLD SC
PM'S RESPECT-FILLED GESTURE
'INAPPROPRIATE' JOKE ON THUNBERG
GERARD BUTLER IN INDIA
NRC, INTERNAL AFFAIR:MEA TO B'DESH