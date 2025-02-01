Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Handwoven Madhubani Saree, See Photos Of Her Iconic Budget Day Look

Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Budget on February 1, 2025, i.e. today. For the much-anticipated day of the year, FM Nirmala Sitharaman graces the occasion in an off-white saree adorned with a golden border and elegant Madhubani print which was gifted to her by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's choice of saree for Budget Day has always been a topic of interest for the last seven years.

All about FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Madhubani saree

FM Nirmala Sitharaman dons handwoven Madhubani saree for Union Budget 2025.

Each year she dazzles in an iconic Budget Day look that carries multiple messages and themes. For Union Budget 2025, FM Nirmala Sitharaman honors Madhubani Art and the craftsmanship of Padma awardee Dulari Devi.

The Madhubani saree that captured everyone's attention as they awaited FM Nirmala Sitharaman's arrival for the Budget showcased classic Madhubani prints, featuring designs like fish and nature-inspired art. The saree was elegantly adorned with golden borders.

Who is Dulari Devi?

Dulari Devi is a 2021 Padma Shri awardee. When FM Nirmala Sitharaman visited Bihar 's Madhubani for a credit outreach activity at Mithila Art Institute, she met Dulari Devi and had a cordial exchange of thoughts on Madhubani art.