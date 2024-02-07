Advertisement

As the temperature drops, our fashion game becomes all about cardigans and knit-wears. No matter how much we miss our regular dresses, we still try to avoid wearing them due to extreme cold conditions. However, if you are someone who is missing their dresses, we got you covered. Here are a few winter dresses that are a must for your wardrobe.

Winter overall dress

A winter overall dress tops the list and is a must have. This makes for the chicest possible combination. All you need to do is pair a mock-neck sweater over a maxi skirt/ Looking pulled together in winter has never been so effortless. You can further style it by wearing knee high boots and top it with a tinge of golden accessories.

File photo of an overall dress | Image: Unsplash

Ribbed knit maxi dress

Want to stay cozy and look chic at the same time? This ribbed knit dress is your go-to. The best part about this dress is its fitting. This body-con maxi dress is an easy way to do a date night. Even in freezing temperatures, it will ensure warmth. The ribbed knit fabric and long sleeves are a game changer.

Velvet minidress

A velvet minidress might look plain at first glance. However, its chic fabric is what adds on to the perfection. Pair it with lace leggings or colored tights to make it stand out even more. You can further style it with hoops.

File photo of velvet minidress | Image: Unsplash

Long sleeve sweater dress

Not a date night but a girls night in? This is your dress to be. This looks more like a quarter-zip tucked into a skirt. But it's not! The most comfortable yet boujee, this unique piece is actually a knit minidress that you can pair with anything. Wear it with your white sneakers or maybe knee-high boots. Throw a bundle of bangles and bracelets and you are good to go.