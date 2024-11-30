Uorfi Javed's 3D Butterfly Outfit On Sale For Whooping ₹3.66 crore

The constant in fashion headlines Uorfi Javed is known to reach for the stars when it comes to her apparel choices for high-society events. One such moment was, when she posed for shutterbugs in a butterfly dress, and this exact attire has been placed under sale for a whooping ₹3.66 crore.

Why has the 'Follow Karlo Yaar' actress placed her butterfly dress for sale?

In her latest IG post, Uorfi said, "Hi my lovelies, I've decided to sell my butterfly dress which was loved so much by everyone. Price - ₹36,690,000 on. Interested people, please DM." Let's take a look at her post."

Key features of Uorfi's butterfly dress

The masterstroke of artistry to her butterfly attire was when artificial butterflies made their way through flowers Further, attempting to keep the look minimalistic, the actress donned a pendant necklace.

Javed, known for her fashion-forward choices, completed her look with smokey-eye shadows, while showing off a pendant necklace. Further, her look was enhanced by the use of pink-hued lipstick, while her tresses were elegantly styled in a middle-parted bun, completing the stunning look.