US Second Lady Usha's Photo At Husband JD Vance's Swearing-In Goes Viral

Usha Vance, the first Indian-American Second Lady made a stylish appearance on Inauguration Day, where her husband, J.D. Vance, was sworn in as the 50th Vice President of the United States on Monday, January 20.

What drew headlines, however, was a now-viral photo of Usha Vance gazing at her husband with pride and admiration during the swearing-in ceremony, after earning heaped praises from the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, which became a social media sensation.

That Pride in Usha Vance’s Eyes

As J.D. Vance took the oath of office with his left hand on the Bible, Usha Vance stood by his side, holding the sacred text in one hand and their daughter in the other. The touching moment captured the essence of their bond, with fans flooding the viral image with heartfelt comments:

“From grass to grace! God is faithful, God bless America. Let's congratulate Vice President JD Vance.”

"The love and pride in your eyes are priceless.”

“Usha, you look really beautiful. Thank you for being our Second Lady!”

“Every man in the world wants a woman who looks at her husband like this. What a beautiful couple.”

“And his wife just sparkles!”

“The way you look at him is so loving—what a beautiful sight.”

What Usha Vance wore at the swearing-in ceremony

For the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies, Second Lady Usha Vance dazzled in an Oscar de la Renta tea-length dress paired with a custom peony cashmere coat and a coordinating scarf wrap, exuding elegance and poise.

Complementing on her outfit choice, one Instagram user said, “Elegance is back!”